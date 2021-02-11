Rosalind Eleazar and Luke Thallon win Equity's 2020 Clarence Derwent Awards

The winners of this year's Clarence Derwent awards have been revealed.

The two recipients were Rosalind Eleazar, who played Yelena in the West End production of Uncle Vanya, as well as Luke Thallon, who starred as Fritz/Leo in Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt.

Both winners receive £500 and a year's Equity membership, plus a framed certificate. Eleazar said: "Thank you so much for honouring me with this award. Being in Uncle Vanya was such a special experience and the whole cast and crew were so supportive of one another, so to be the recipient of the 2020 Clarence Derwent award for this work is truly humbling."

Thallon added: "Captained by Sonia Friedman and Patrick Marber, two vitally important creatives who have always supported young people and artists to put theatre and their craft first. It was a complete privilege to have been asked to do it and this makes it all even more special. Thank you."

The awards were judged by Thelma Holt (producer and actor), Susannah Clapp (critic), Matt Trueman (critic), Kate Bassett (dramaturg and critic), Jonathan Munby (director) and Chair Maureen Beattie (actor and Equity President).