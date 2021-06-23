Romeo and Juliet at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre: first look photos revealed

Photos have been revealed for Romeo and Juliet – which reopens Regent's Park Open Air Theatre this summer.

Leading the tragedy are Isabel Adomakoh Young (Juliet) and Joel MacCormack (Romeo). Joining them are Cavan Clarke (Mercutio), Emma Cunniffe (Nurse), Peter Hamilton Dyer (Friar Lawrence) and Michelle Fox (Tybalt).

Also confirmed are Aretha Ayeh (Benvolia), Ellie Beavan (Lady Capulet), Tom Claxton (Peter), Ryan Ellsworth (Lord Montague), Andrew French (Lord Capulet), Sarah Hoare (Gregora/Apothacary), Irvine Iqbal (Prince Escalus), Richard Leeming (Paris), Priyank Morjaria (Sampson), Louise Mai Newberry (Lady Montague), Shadee Yaghoubi (Abraham) and Marc Zayat (Balthasar).

On the creative team are Ciaran Bagnall (lighting designer), Christian Bravo (creative team associate – sound), Stuart Burt (casting director), Naomi Dawson (designer), Catja Hamilton (creative team associate – lighting), Barbara Houseman (season associate director/voice and text director), Fiona Kennedy (creative team associate – voice), Ingrid Mackinnon (movement director), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Darcel Osei (creative team associate – movement), Jon Pashley (associate director), Annelie Powell (casting director), Kimberley Sykes (director) and Giles Thomas (sound designer and composer).

Social distancing will be in place for the piece, with temperature checks and capped capacity used to mitigate risk.

