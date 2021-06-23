WhatsOnStage Logo
Romeo and Juliet at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre: first look photos revealed

The tragedy reopens the central London outdoor space

Joel MacCormack and Isabel Adomakoh Young
© Jane Hobson

Photos have been revealed for Romeo and Juliet – which reopens Regent's Park Open Air Theatre this summer.

Leading the tragedy are Isabel Adomakoh Young (Juliet) and Joel MacCormack (Romeo). Joining them are Cavan Clarke (Mercutio), Emma Cunniffe (Nurse), Peter Hamilton Dyer (Friar Lawrence) and Michelle Fox (Tybalt).

Cavan Clarke and Marc Zayat
© Jane Hobson

Also confirmed are Aretha Ayeh (Benvolia), Ellie Beavan (Lady Capulet), Tom Claxton (Peter), Ryan Ellsworth (Lord Montague), Andrew French (Lord Capulet), Sarah Hoare (Gregora/Apothacary), Irvine Iqbal (Prince Escalus), Richard Leeming (Paris), Priyank Morjaria (Sampson), Louise Mai Newberry (Lady Montague), Shadee Yaghoubi (Abraham) and Marc Zayat (Balthasar).

Aretha Ayeh
© Jane Hobson

On the creative team are Ciaran Bagnall (lighting designer), Christian Bravo (creative team associate – sound), Stuart Burt (casting director), Naomi Dawson (designer), Catja Hamilton (creative team associate – lighting), Barbara Houseman (season associate director/voice and text director), Fiona Kennedy (creative team associate – voice), Ingrid Mackinnon (movement director), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Darcel Osei (creative team associate – movement), Jon Pashley (associate director), Annelie Powell (casting director), Kimberley Sykes (director) and Giles Thomas (sound designer and composer).

Emma Cunniffe
© Jane Hobson

Social distancing will be in place for the piece, with temperature checks and capped capacity used to mitigate risk.

Joel MacCormack and Isabel Adomakoh Young
© Jane Hobson
Joel MacCormack and Isabel Adomakoh Young
© Jane Hobson
Joel MacCormack
© Jane Hobson
Michelle Fox as Tybalt
© Jane Hobson
Ellie Beavan and Andrew French as Lady and Lord Capulet
© Jane Hobson
Louise Mai Bewberry and Ryan Ellsworth as Lady and Lord Montague
© Jane Hobson
The cast of Romeo and Juliet
© Jane Hobson
Peter Hamilton Dyer
© Jane Hobson
Joel MacCormack and Richard Leeming
© Jane Hobson
Joel MacCormack and Isabel Adomakoh Young
© Jane Hobson
Louise Mai Bewberry and Ryan Ellsworth as Lady and Lord Montague
© Jane Hobson
