Roles We'll Never Play outdoor concert cast announced

The line-up has been revealed for the outdoor "Roles We'll Never Play" concert – running on 8 August at 8pm.

Hosted by Grace Mouat and presented by Tom Duern, the concert sees performers take on roles they'd never conventionally be able to play.

Appearing this time around will be Pearce Barron, Danny Becker, Robson Broad, Lauren Byrne, Jade Davies, Duern, Jacob Fowler, Rebecca Gilliland, Abi Green, Ahmed Hamad, Evelyn Hoskins, Christopher Howell, Idriss Kargbo, Michael Mather, Nicholas McLean, Paige Miller, Billy Luke Nevers, Jordan Shaw, Aviva Tulley and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

The show was presented twice in the West End to socially distanced audiences, but will now be running for one night only at the Battersea venue outside the Turbine Theatre, with musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon.