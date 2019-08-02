Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella concert to run at Cadogan Hall

The 2013 adaptation of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will have its UK premiere as a semi-staged concert at Cadogan Hall, it has been announced.

The semi-staged concert will be directed by Jonathan O'Boyle (The View UpStairs) with casting to be revealed. The piece will have musical direction by Freddie Tapner, alongside a 21-piece orchestra featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

The piece will run at the central London venue on 20 October at 6.30pm, with tickets on sale now through WhatsOnStage.

Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III have been responsible for creating some of the most iconic musicals of the last century, including South Pacific, The Sound of Music, The King and I and Oklahoma!. The latter is currently being revived at Chichester Festival Theatre, with The King and I touring the UK.

The pair initially created the musical for television, with Julie Andrews playing the title role in the piece in 1957. It was later adapted into a stage show a number of times, including at the Coliseum in 1958 as a pantomime.

The Cadogan Hall concert is based on the 2013 Broadway adaptation of the musical, which features a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and has never been performed in the UK. It has orchestrations by Danny Troob with adaptation and arrangements by David Chase.