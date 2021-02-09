Rob Houchen to perform solo concert at Cadogan Hall in May

Exclusive: Stage star Rob Houchen will perform a solo concert at Cadogan Hall in May.

The performer, who has had roles in Les Misérables, The Light in the Piazza, City of Angels and more, will be presenting a plethora of tunes from both the worlds of musical theatre and pop, as well as his own original material.

300 tickets will be available for each performance on 2 May 2021 (the venue capacity is conventionally around 953) with Covid precautions and safety measures in place to mitigate risk. There will be two shows – at 3pm and 6.30pm, with guests to be revealed at a later date.

The concert will also be recorded for a live album release later this year.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at midday.