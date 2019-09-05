Rob Brydon and Rachel Tucker star in the Live at Zedel autumn/ winter season

Comedian Rob Brydon and Olivier Award-winner Rachel Tucker are among the names announced for the Live at Zedel autumn/ winter 2019 season today.

Star of Gavin and Stacey, Brydon will present an evening of songs, from Sondheim to Rodgers and Hammerstein, while Tucker's show Rachel Tucker: Old, New, Borrowed & Blue sees the star temporarily step away from the award-winning musical Come From Away, currently playing at Phoenix Theatre.

Other highlights include American TV star and Broadway veteran Jason Kravits, choreographer and Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner and Emmy-nominated producer and Liza Minnelli's half-sister Lorna Luft.

Tributes also come thick and fast, with Bernadette Robinson returning after her West End show Songs For Nobodies garnered an Olivier Award nomination. Sven Ratzke presents his take on David Bowie, drag artist Peter Groom returns with Dietrich: Live in London and Olivier-nominated vocalist Alison Jiear performs a love letter to Ella Fitzgerald.

And there's more at Christmas, with Alice Fearn, Miss Hope Springs and resident artists Black Cat Cabaret singing their way into the New Year.

Live At Zédel is Soho's unique live entertainment concept at Crazy Coqs and Brasserie Zédel and is partnering for this season with Fane Productions. Creative Producer James Albrecht says:

"This autumn/winter season builds on our passion for platforming celebrated global artists as well as the most exciting emerging talent. Reflecting on our journey, I am proud to say Crazy Coqs is becoming synonymous with truly memorable nights out, a distinctive venue that artists and audiences in increasing numbers seek out for intimate live experiences. This season we bring you many Crazy Coqs favourites, an international programme for the London Jazz Festival, a packed festive line-up and at least two UK household names making their cabaret and Crazy Coqs debuts."