Riverside Studios announces West End Acoustic concert

Riverside Studios has announced West End Acoustic, an evening of unplugged performances featuring a range of West End stars.

The concert on 8 December forms part of Riverside's inaugural Christmas season in association with New Frame Productions.

The performers appearing are Six's Maiya Quansah-Breed and Renée Lamb, Wicked's Nicholas McLean, Jesus Christ Superstar's Tyrone Huntley and Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Tutty. Musical direction is by Chris Poon.

Additionally, New Frame Productions is presenting two live staged readings of Agatha Christie's crime plays Spider's Web (9 December) and The Hollow (10 December).

The all-star cast includes Sir Derek Jacobi, Jessica Hynes, Simon Callow, Kathryn Drysdale, Tom Hughes, Nina Sosanya, James Dreyfus, Laura Haddock, Valentine Olukoga, Samantha Bond, Angela Griffin and Matthew Kelly.

All profits from the staged readings will be donated to the Theatre Support Fund and Acting For Others who offer financial and emotional support to theatre workers in times of need.