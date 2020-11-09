WhatsOnStage Logo
Riverside Studios announces Christmas season with musical concerts and more

The Hammersmith venue has revealed plans for December

Riverside Studios has revealed a line-up of Christmas shows and events running across the month of December.

Eddie Izzard will present his work-in-progress show Great Expectations from 21 to 23 December, while from 4 to 5 December there will be a Drag Roast featuring RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants Divina De Campo, Blu Hydrangea, Crystal and Sum Ting Wong – hosted by Baga Chipz.

Shazia Mirza, Jayde Adams, Jen Brister and Felicity Ward will appear in a comedy evening on 11 December, while Dominic Ferris and Martin Milnes will deliver a Christmas comedy cracker cabaret on 12 and 13 December.

Christine Allado, Norma Atallah and Sharon Rose will come together for a special Christmas at the Movies event directed by Omar F Okai with musical direction by Chris Poon as well as a 12-piece orchestra. The event runs from 16 to 20 December and features holiday classics from films such as Love, Actually, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Home Alone.

A family production of Dear Santa will also take place from 2 to 4 December.

All shows will be presented with social distancing protocols in place to help mitigate risk.

