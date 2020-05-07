WhatsOnStage Logo
Riverdance performers unite for special global performance

The dance company united for a tribute to frontline workers

Riverdance performers

The company of Riverdance have put together a video of them dancing from around the world.

The tribute thanks frontline workers for all their work – you can watch it below. The company will be embarking on a brand new tour in 2021.

In addition, a TV episode about performing with the company, entitled Our Lives - Born to Riverdance, will air on BBC One on Wednesday 13 May at 7.30pm.

