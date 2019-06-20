Rhys Ifans and Rakie Ayola in cast for On Bear Ridge at the Royal Court and Sherman Theatre

Casting has been announced for the upcoming production of On Bear Ridge.

Rhys Ifans will star as John Daniel alongside Rakie Ayola as Noni, Jason Hughes as The Captain and Sion Daniel Young as Ifan William.

The piece, which is co-directed by Vicky Featherstone and writer Ed Thomas, runs at Sherman Theatre from 20 September to 5 October before heading to the Royal Court from 24 October to 23 November.

On Bear Ridge is about a village lost on the map, blurred by redrawn boarders where John Daniel and Noni, who run the butchers and grocers, are defiantly drinking whiskey and remembering the good times. Cai Dyfan designs the piece, with composition from John Hardy and sound from Mike Beer.