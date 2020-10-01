New musical theatre radio station – Box Office Radio – launched

A new musical theatre radio station has been set up.

Entitled "Box Office Radio", the digital station can be heard online and via the channel's app on the App Store and Google Play Store. It is also available via smart speaker.

Founder Josh Haywood said today: "Box Office Radio is about two key factors, the music and the people. As well as appealing to fans of stage and screen, we are working with industry groups and connecting with the passionate people that make up the UK's 2,000 plus amateur theatre groups and operatic societies. Our goal is to be the number one choice for this genre and be loved by theatre professionals and musical fans alike."

The station will play tunes from Broadway, the West End and hit film classics for 24 hours every day. Presenters on the station include Dean Winters and James Kershaw.