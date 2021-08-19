Rachelle Ann Go to return for week of Les Misérables performances

Rachelle Ann Go will return for a week of Les Misérables performances at the end of August and into September, it has been announced.

Ann Go will take on the role of Fantine for six shows from 31 August, before Lucie Jones (currently playing the role) will perform on the final night on 5 September of the concert run at the Sondheim Theatre. Jones has a busy turn of the month, right now preparing to lead the touring production of Waitress, beginning in early September.

The Hamilton and Miss Saigon performer Ann Go was in the show before it closed at the Sondheim Theatre due to the pandemic.

She joins a cast including Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and at certain performances Dean Chisnall will play the role of Jean Valjean.

The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The full scale production is scheduled to return from 25 September.