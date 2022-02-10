Can you name the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Best New Musical from these lyrics?

In case you hadn't heard, this month we'll be celebrating the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, set to take place on Sunday 27 February at the Prince of Wales Theatre in the heart of London's West End.

As the only major UK theatre awards to be voted for by the theatregoers themselves, the power, as always, was squarely in your hands and we can't wait to reveal the winners at this year's ceremony.

Until then, we thought we'd whet your appetite for the Big Night with a quiz dedicated to the past winners of the coveted Best New Musical prize, which was first awarded back in 2001.





Test your lyrical knowledge by identifying the winning musical...

Tickets for the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony are available below.