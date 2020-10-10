Quiz: Can you work out the musical when we've swapped one letter?
We've created some jokey descriptions for some bogus musicals – can you guess which they are?
So we've got another quiz for you all! The nights are drawing in so we thought it'd be nice to test your brainy skills.
Read the rules to understand what's going on:
This time around, we've substituted a letter into a musical title (and taken one out) and created an entirely new show.
From there, you have to work out which letter has been added.
So to reiterate – don't write in the title of the show – just give us the single letter.
Let us know how you get on!
Loading...