Quiz: Can you complete the Agatha Christie play title?

Today is an exciting day for fans of the murder mystery – it's Agatha Christie's birthday! What's more, yesterday also marked the return of the fan favourite Witness for the Prosecution at London's County Hall.

Turning 131 is no easy feat, but Christie's works are as timeless as ever. See whether you can best our fun title quiz below:

Witness for the Prosecution continues to play in the heart of London, with information and tickets below.