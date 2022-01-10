All My Sons at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch announces cast

Casting has been unveiled for Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, the first production in its spring 2022 season.

Douglas Rintoul's production, which runs in Essex from 10 February to 5 March before transferring to the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich 8 to 12 March, will star David Hounslow (Coronation Street) as Joe and Eve Matheson (May to December) as Kate.

They will be joined by David Bonnick Jr (Addicted to Love), Oliver Hembrough (Around the World in 80 Days), Nathan Ives-Moiba (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Natasha Lewis (The Boy in the Dress), Tilly-Mae Millbrook (A Christmas Carol), Graeme Rooney (The Play That Goes Wrong), and Kibong Tanji (The Sun, The Moon and The Stars).

The creative team is composed of designer Amy Jane Cook, lighting designer Stephen Pemble, sound designer Helen Atkinson, accent coach Joel Trill, intimacy and fight director Haruka Kuroda, sound associate Michael Bennett, costume spervisor Nicola Thomas, assistant director Danielle Kassaraté and executive producer Mathew Russell. Casting is by Matthew Dewsbury.

Miller's classic follows a family torn apart by the consequences of the Second World War, with Rintoul explaining: "This will be the first production of Miller's masterpiece at the theatre since 1959. It holds a particular significance as we move into 2022. Miller gives us a beautiful family drama full of ordinary people that we recognise and fall in love with.

"He grabs our hearts and then unashamedly forces us to experience the cost of their individualism, and its impact on their morality, interpersonal relationships and more importantly their wider world. It hits us in the guts. Against our contemporary context of division, post-truth, climate change and the pandemic, this play speaks to us more than ever, asking us to look at the values and beliefs we hold about our own lives and the world around us."