Quarantine Quiz – Lauren Samuels on Monopoly, learning French and her dog Paul Pom

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our next interviewee is Lauren Samuels, who is about to perform a live concert from her very own living room.









1) Who are you locked down with?

My dog Paul Pom.

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

Random coffees with friends, lunches that turn into dinners that turn into nights out, my gym, hearing applause!

3) What's your default pick-me-up show tune?

Currently it's "Fearless" from Mean Girls.

4) Favourite box-set binge?

Sex and The City from start to finish...

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown? Learning to the play the piano!

6) What are you currently reading?

"Not Working" by Lisa Owens...it felt apt and is very funny.

7) Have your cleaned out your kitchen cupboards and if so, what's the oldest thing you found?

Oh god yes, I did that in the first few days of lockdown! Firstly I found a slug...an actual slug! And I also found a box of pancake batter that went off in about 1999.

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

I'd like to see inside the Sydney Opera House or the Taj Mahal.

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

I actually have 18! Just managed to purchase them. Selling for £5 a roll if anyone's interested?

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

100% French. I took French at school and loved it and also have spent a lot of time there and adore the language.

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

I'm a huge fan of the classic Monopoly but clearly can't play that with my dog so...a jigsaw? Actually maybe Paul could play Monopoly? Stay tuned...

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

Airport rules apply during lock down surely? So 9am?