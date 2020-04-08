Sophie Evans, Christine Allado, Summer Strallen and more to perform live-streamed online concerts

Another week, another line-up of West End stars taking part in the hit "Leave A Light On" online series of concerts!

Having kicked off a few weeks ago and raised almost £12,000 for artists so far, the concerts see musical performers (currently unable to appear on stage due to ongoing theatre lockdowns) give live concerts in their own homes.

All funds raised from the concerts are split between the producers and the performers themselves.





The week four schedule:

Monday 13 April

4:30pm Sophie Evans (Wicked)

6:30pm Lauren Samuels (Bend It Like Beckham)

Tuesday 14 April

4:30pm David Hunter (Waitress)

6:30pm Dean John Wilson (Aladdin)

Wednesday 15 April

4:30pm Laura Baldwin (Waitress)

6:30pm Declan Bennett (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Thursday 16 April

4:30pm Gina Murray (Hairspray)

6:30pm Summer Strallen (Young Frankenstein)

Friday 17 April

4:30pm Julie Atherton (Avenue Q)

6:30pm Christine Allado and Luke Brady (The Prince of Egypt co-stars)