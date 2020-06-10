Quarantine Quiz – award-winning director Tinuke Craig fills us in on her life during lockdown

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

A number of weeks back, our next interviewee award-winning director Tinuke Craig, (who recently helmed the WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of The Color Purple), sent in her answers.









1) Who are you locked down with?

My husband Josh, but he's a key worker (teaching the children of key workers at a special needs school), so I have most of the days to myself and he comes back around 4pm.

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

Structure, hugging my friends, parties, dancing in a big crowd, not being constantly worried and yeah, theatre too.

3) What's your default Pick-Me-Up show tune?

Depends. "My Shot" is a good motivational one, but I've recently discovered "Show Me Love" from & Juliet which is great if you're really down in the dumps. If I'm listening to Starlight Express you know I'm in a bad way.

4) Favourite box-set binge?

Currently re-working my way through Parks and Recreation and it's even more brilliant than I remember.

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown?

The day the theatres closed I ordered a load of knitting supplies. It's this kind of old-lady crafting that's getting me through. I have a few pregnant friends to make baby clothes for (do they want them? Irrelevant) I also taught myself to embroider. There won't be a plain t-shirt left in the house by the time this is all over. I'm actually quite good at keeping busy, and I do have bits of work to do as well. The thing I've totally let go is any kind of exercise, so I should probably get on that!

6) What are you currently reading?

Three things at once, because my concentration's got to pot lately. New People by Danzy Senna which is a really interesting look at mixed-race identity, Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman, (which I don't think I'm supposed to be relating to as much as I am, but I'm trying not to worry about it) and The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read by Philippa Perry which is a really cool bit of non-fiction about bringing up children. I haven't been reading plays very much which surprises me.

7) Have you cleaned out your kitchen cupboards and if so, what's the oldest thing you found?

Tinned peaches from 2015.

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

Somewhere really grand and ornate like La Sagrada Familia. Or my Granny's house in Jamaica.

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

We happened to have loads when the panic buying was going on and we felt very smug, but I think we're down to about 3 now so we should probably stock up!

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

BSL. I think we'd all benefit as a society if it were taught to everyone.

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

Extremely into Ticket to Ride right now.

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

I'm embarrassingly sensible when it comes to booze. I wish I had a cooler answer, but I've been fixing myself cocktails on the weekends and that's kind of it. I know I know.