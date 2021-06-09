Punchdrunk makes The Third Day: Autumn available online

Punchdrunk has made its BAFTA-nominated online event The Third Day: Autumn available to watch via its website.

The piece is part of the HBO/Sky drama of the same name and was originally intended to be watched by a live audience. It was subsequently reworked as an online production that was broadcast as-live on Sky Arts and Facebook for 12 hours.

The Third Day: Autumn follows the events of a single day in real time, featuring a cast including Jude Law and Katherine Waterston. Singer Florence Welch also features in an acting role.

According to press material: "Capturing events as-live and in one continuous take, this cinematic broadcast brought viewers deeper into the mysterious and suspenseful world of the series, intensifying its already blurred line between fantasy and reality."

The Third Day: Autumn was co-directed by Felix Barrett, founder and artistic director of Punchdrunk and The Third Day: Summer director Marc Munden.

Created by Barrett and playwright Dennis Kelly, The Third Day consists of three separate but interconnected stories - Summer, Autumn and Winter - that all take place on Osea Island.