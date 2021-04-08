Public Domain musical to have live world premiere in the West End next month

Francesca Forristal and Jordan Paul Clarke's Public Domain will have its live world premiere in the West End for a socially distanced run next month.

Playing at the Vaudeville Theatre from 27 to 30 May, the piece was streamed in January from Southwark Playhouse, where it received critical acclaim.

Exploring the world of social media and its nuances (both positive and more insidious) the show is directed by Adam Lenson, with technical production by Christian Czornyj, set and costume design by Libby Todd, lighting design by Matt Daw, video design/associate direction by Matt Powell, movement direction by George Lyons and music production/supervision/additional orchestrations by Joe and Nikki Davison for Auburn Jam Music.

Lending their voices to the piece are Allie Costa, Aislin Evans, Andrea Civera, Alex Lyne, Alex Covell, Alexis McGivern, Chloe Green, Callie Egan, Carmen Law, Dawn Parsonage, Donna Coulling, Eleanor Gardiner, Emma Thrower, Emily Ashbrook, Florence Roberts, Flick Isaac-Chilton, Georgia Davis, Heather Kirk, Holly Lucas, Isaac Forristal Marshall, Jenet Le Lacheur, Jean-Paul Mark Shlom, Jonas Gawe, Jonathan Reid, Joshua Newman, Julia Fu, Kaidyn Hinds, Kara McLean, Kate Cooper, Kelly Damann, Leanne Sedin, Lexi Clare, Lucy Jane Dickson, Mickey Jo Boucher, Neil Bastian, Nora Perone, Peter Parsonage, Ralph Warman and Tim Gilvin.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.