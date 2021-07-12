Prime Minister reveals facemasks and Covid Pass app to be encouraged in full-capacity English theatres

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has elaborated on the confirmed plans to move to step four in the government roadmap to reopening.

Speaking to the public, Johnson said that: "We expect people to wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces", with the government set to encourage venues to promote the general wearing of masks.

He also said that venues might "make use of the NHS Covid Pass as a means of entry", which involves showing proof of a negative Covid test, two vaccines or of the presence of antibodies in the spectator's immune system.

According to Gov.uk guidance, the government will continue "encouraging and supporting businesses and large events to use the NHS Covid Pass in high risk settings. The Government will work with organisations where people are likely to be in close proximity to others outside their household to encourage the use of this.

"If sufficient measures are not taken to limit infection, the Government will consider mandating certification in certain venues at a later date." You can read our further coverage on this here.

The Track and Trace app will still be used, with those alerted to potential exposure forced to self-isolate for ten days. This has caused logistical issues for theatres across the county.