Pretty Woman's West End return complete cast announced

Complete casting has been confirmed for Pretty Woman's West End return, set for 8 July.

As previously revealed, Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac will lead the show as VIvian and Edward, alongside Rachael Wooding as Kit, Bob Harms as Happy Man / Mr Thompson, Niel McDermot as Philip and Mark Holden as James.

Also appearing in the show will be Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Olivia Brookes (joining as first cover Vivian), Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Tom Andrew Hargreaves (joining as ensemble / 1st cover Stuckey / 2nd cover Edward), Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Joanna Woodward and Charlotte Yorke.

Pretty Woman features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J F Lawton.

The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

It had its 2020 run interrupted by the pandemic, and will now reopen at a new home at the Savoy Theatre in London. Tickets are on sale now.