Pretty Woman covers learn lead roles 'from scratch' in a day

Some major work is being done by covers across the UK theatre world, as proven by a certain West End production.

Last week Pretty Woman tweeted the following after a significant save at the Savoy Theatre: "You gotta seize the opportunity and go to extremes.

"Sending big, huge, love to cast members Helen Hill and Elly Jay, who will be playing Violetta and Kit, having learnt the roles from scratch today! You're in for a treat when you see them."

The pair's efforts reflect a continued pragmatism on behalf of shows across the UK as they grapple with cast illness and turbulent circumstances.

Jay commented on her learning the Kit role: "Wide awake. Still high on adrenaline. Can't stop singing Kit songs in my head. My body will not relax and I'm contemplating a bath and it's 4am."

Pretty Woman continues at the Savoy Theatre, with a cast led by Danny Mac, Aimie Atkinson and Courtney Bowman.

It features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J F Lawton.

The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

It is booking to 11 June 2023.