Preludes musical UK premiere: first look photos

The show opens at Southwark Playhouse

The cast of Preludes
© Scott Rylander

The UK premiere of Dave Malloy's Preludes opens tonight at Southwark Playhouse and production images have been released.

Based on the true story of Sergei Rachmaninoff's sessions of hypnotherapy, the production uses live piano and electronics and a hybrid of Malloy's and Rachmaninoff's own compositions to create a dreamlike world.

Keith Ramsay and Georgia Louise
© Scott Rylander
Keith Ramsay
© Scott Rylander
Keith Ramsay and Rebecca Caine
© Scott Rylander
Norton James, Steven Serlin and Georgia Louise
Copyright © Scott Rylander 2019
Tom Noyes and Norton James
© Scott Rylander
Keith Ramsay and Georgia Louise
© Scott Rylander

Directed by Alex Sutton and produced by Danielle Tarento, it runs from 6 September to 12 October. The company features Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay and Tim Walton.

Rebecca Caine and Keith Ramsay
© Scott Rylander
Tom Noyes and Keith Ramsay
© Scott Rylander

Costume design is by Rebecca Brower, lighting is by Christopher Nairne, sound design is by Andrew Johnson, the choreography is by Ste Clough and musical direction is by Jordan Li-Smith.

