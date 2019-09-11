Preludes musical UK premiere: first look photos

The UK premiere of Dave Malloy's Preludes opens tonight at Southwark Playhouse and production images have been released.

Based on the true story of Sergei Rachmaninoff's sessions of hypnotherapy, the production uses live piano and electronics and a hybrid of Malloy's and Rachmaninoff's own compositions to create a dreamlike world.

Keith Ramsay and Georgia Louise

© Scott Rylander

Keith Ramsay

© Scott Rylander

Keith Ramsay and Rebecca Caine

© Scott Rylander

Norton James, Steven Serlin and Georgia Louise

Copyright © Scott Rylander 2019

Tom Noyes and Norton James

© Scott Rylander

Keith Ramsay and Georgia Louise

© Scott Rylander

Directed by Alex Sutton and produced by Danielle Tarento, it runs from 6 September to 12 October. The company features Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay and Tim Walton.

Rebecca Caine and Keith Ramsay

© Scott Rylander

Tom Noyes and Keith Ramsay

© Scott Rylander

Costume design is by Rebecca Brower, lighting is by Christopher Nairne, sound design is by Andrew Johnson, the choreography is by Ste Clough and musical direction is by Jordan Li-Smith.