Portraits for Cock with Taron Egerton, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels released

Photos have been releasede showing the cast of Cock.

Award-winning director Marianne Elliott will revive Mike Bartlett's hit play, running from 5 March at the Ambassador's Theatre in London.

Bartlett's award-winning play is being revived after first premiering at the Royal Court in 2009 (it was also seen at Chichester's Minerva Theatre in 2018). The four-hander explores how people can change to be with others.

It is set to star Jonathan Bailey (reuniting with Elliott after appearing in Company) alongside Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Jade Anouka (The Phlebotomist) and Phil Daniels (This House).

Design is by Merle Hansel, lighting is by Paule Constable, sound is by Ian Dickson, composition is by Femi Temowo, movement is by Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster, associate direction is by Chloe Christian and voice work is by Hazel Holder. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton.

