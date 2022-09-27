Polka announces new season including The Lost Words musical

Wimbledon's Polka Theatre has announced a new season of children's work running from from February to May 2023.

Highlights include a new musical adaptation of The Lost Spells, adapted from the popular book by Robert Macfarlene and Jackie Morris, about a girl who finds a book of spells that can conjure up an entirely new world.

Featuring music and lyrics by Mary Erskine and Will Dollard, it's adapted by Matt Borgatti and Macfarlane, directed by Charlotte Westenra, with design by Hannah Sibai. Running from 13 April to 7 May 2023, it's a co-production with Watford Palace Theatre (where it premieres from 28 March to 8 April), Goblin and Theatre by the Lake.

The season opens with Polka's new production Jack V Giant (11 February to 26 March) a contemporary musical adaptation of Jack and The Beanstalk for 4 to 8 year olds. It's adapted by Polka's artistic director Peter Glanville and singer-songwriter Barb Jungr, following their collaborations on We're Going on A Bear Hunt and How to Hide a Lion.

Spring programming also includes Let's Build! (1 April to 21 May), an interactive performance for 2-5 year olds, directed by Trina Halder, co-director of the Spark Festival, with design by Verity Quinn. A co-production with Mapping, it explores "the places where we live, how they are made and how they change".

Glanville said today: "The past year since we reopened after our redevelopment has flown by and it has been a complete joy to welcome so many audiences back to Polka. We hope to see you soon for what promises to be an inspirational season."