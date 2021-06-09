Exclusive: Pippin to be revived at Charing Cross Theatre

Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson's musical Pippin is being revived this summer at the Charing Cross Theatre

Opening on 5 July (previews from 30 June) the production is directed by Steven Dexter, his third staging of the show, and will run until 14 August.

Set in the ‘Summer of Love' of 1967, Pippin follows a young prince with extraordinary dreams and aspirations on his quest to find passion, fulfilment and meaning.

It was originally directed by Bob Fosse and features songs including "Magic to Do" and "Corner of the Sky". Opening on Broadway in 1972, it transferred to the West End the following year.

Director Steven Dexter said: "Stephen Schwartz started writing an early version of the show while he was a student at Carnegie Mellon University in 1967. Flower power was at its peak, war was raging in Vietnam and Hair opened on Broadway. It was the year of The Summer of Love. My take on the show is told by a group of hippie travellers of that time."

Stephen Schwartz added: "I'm delighted that Steven Dexter's new and re-imagined production of Pippin will have further life this summer at Charing Cross Theatre. By stripping back Pippin to its essence, it draws the audience directly into the heart of the story. I'm excited to come over to see it for myself, and if Covid-19 rules permit, I will be there."

Pippin is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions, Edward Johnson and Steven M. Levy.

Cast and full creative team are still to be announced.