Photos: UK venues go red to highlight arts community crisis

UK venues united under one colour last night to highlight the plight of the theatre community.

It was revealed earlier this month that the government's support package would not be delivering funds to venues until the end of September at the earliest, while panto season remains an impossibility for most theatres.

The We Make Events initiative is particularly emphasising the lack of direct aid for freelancers, who do not have the same protections given to salaried workers as the pandemic continues.

Over three thousand technicians stood on the side of the Thames, casting their lights in red to create an enchanting, memorable image.

The Tate Modern

© Phil Lewis / Wenn

Our building was lit up red last night to highlight the ongoing impact of the pandemic on our brilliant industry. @LightItInRed#LightItInRed #WeMakeEvents



Photos by the brilliant @Olympus201 pic.twitter.com/i3ZXcOYXYK — Theatr Clwyd (@ClwydTweets) August 12, 2020

Our sector urgently needs help to survive the COVID-19 crisis.



Tonight we stood in solidarity with our fellow organisations across the UK and joined the call for much needed Government support.#WeMakeEvents #LightItInRed pic.twitter.com/EFV3YVgu8P — Shakespeare's Globe (@The_Globe) August 11, 2020

Lovely to have a chance to get some of the @wycombeswan team together last night. We can't wait to be back, doing what we do best! #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/F4YhrnMS9U — Fiona Martin (@Fiona__Martin) August 12, 2020

Tonight we light up our building red in support of the freelancers, suppliers and numerous professionals who are vital to the live events industry.



Clarity and support for the thousands employed in the sector is still needed.#WeMakeEvents #LightItInRed pic.twitter.com/ruVrhQLWau — Colston Hall (@Colston_Hall) August 11, 2020

This evening we stand in solidarity with our friends and venues to highlight the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the entertainment & arts industries. #LightItInRed #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/Hp8UTRyf5r — Curve (@CurveLeicester) August 11, 2020

The live event industry in Cardiff and across the country stand in solidarity, turning red to highlight the challenges the events industry face at this difficult time.#weMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/5ichqOw06D — It's On Cardiff (@itsoncardiff) August 11, 2020

Our events rely on countless suppliers, manufacturers and freelancers and we will all need to work together to make the shows of the future.



Many livelihoods across the industry are now at stake and that's why we are supporting #WeMakeEvents and #LightItInRed today. pic.twitter.com/iVrjmR2bQw — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) August 11, 2020

We stand in solidarity with our amazing colleagues who are the backbone of our sector, great to see #london and beyond was awash in red #WeMakeEvents #LightItInRed pic.twitter.com/Dj72bAOcvS — Tara Arts (@Tara_Arts) August 12, 2020

Proud to be taking part in #LightItInRed #WeMakeEvents again tonight - highlighting the plight of the live events sector during COVID-19. Find out more here: https://t.co/C0rFjsJGY9 pic.twitter.com/rdny9wvy6q — The Lowry (@The_Lowry) August 11, 2020

We join theatres and live event venues across the UK for #LightItInRed#WeMakeEvents #FreelancersMakeTheatreWork pic.twitter.com/lKHes5gSgi — Open Air Theatre (@OpenAirTheatre) August 11, 2020