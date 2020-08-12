WhatsOnStage Logo
Photos: UK venues go red to highlight arts community crisis

Red lights shone out from across the UK

The National and the Thames lit in red
© Phil Lewis / Wenn

UK venues united under one colour last night to highlight the plight of the theatre community.

It was revealed earlier this month that the government's support package would not be delivering funds to venues until the end of September at the earliest, while panto season remains an impossibility for most theatres.

The We Make Events initiative is particularly emphasising the lack of direct aid for freelancers, who do not have the same protections given to salaried workers as the pandemic continues.

Over three thousand technicians stood on the side of the Thames, casting their lights in red to create an enchanting, memorable image.

The Tate Modern
© Phil Lewis / Wenn
