Pretty Woman in the West End: first look at Aimie Atkinson, Danny Mac and cast

Production images have been released for the West End opening of Pretty Woman, starring Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac.

Aimie Atkinson and the cast of Pretty Woman

© Helen Maybanks

The musical started previews at the Piccadilly Theatre on Valentine's Day, 30 years after the Julia Roberts and Richard Gere film was released in cinemas around the world.

Aimie Atkinson in Pretty Woman

© Helen Maybanks

Stars Atkinson (Vivian Ward), Mac (Edward Lewis) and Rachael Wooding (Kit De Luca) lead a cast including Bob Harms (Happy Man/Mr Thompson), Neil McDermott (Philip Stuckey) and Mark Holden (James Morse).

Rachael Wooding and Bob Harms in Pretty Woman

© Helen Maybanks

The full cast for Pretty Woman includes Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Daniel De Bourg, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Lily Wang, Joanna Woodward, and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

Aimie Atkinson, Bob Harms and the cast of Pretty Woman

© Helen Maybanks

Pretty Woman features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J F Lawton. The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Aimie Atkinson, Danny Mac and the cast of Pretty Woman

© Helen Maybanks