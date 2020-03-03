Pretty Woman with Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac in the West End: opening night photos
The show previewed on Valentine's Day and is now running until 2021 at the Piccadilly Theatre
The cast and team celebrate Pretty Woman's opening night yesterday, with celebrity guests including Sheridan Smith, Genesis Lynea and Amy Hart.
Stars Aimie Atkinson (Vivian Ward), Danny Mac (Edward Lewis) and Rachael Wooding (Kit De Luca) lead a cast including Bob Harms (Happy Man/Mr Thompson), Neil McDermott (Philip Stuckey) and Mark Holden (James Morse).
The ensemble includes Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Daniel De Bourg, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Lily Wang, Joanna Woodward, and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.
Pretty Woman features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J F Lawton. The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.