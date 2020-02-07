The Haystack cast and creative team celebrate show opening at the Hampstead Theatre

The cast and creative team of The Haystack celebrated the show's opening at the Hampstead Theatre last night, with guests including Angela Griffin, Tanika Gupta and Christopher Biggins.

Cast members Lucy Black, Oliver Johnstone, Rona Morison, Enyi Okoronkwo and Sarah Woodward were joined by author Al Blyth and director Roxana Silbert to celebrate the world premiere of Smyth's first full-length play and Silbert's directing debut as artistic director of the Hampstead venue.

The Haystack runs until 7 March, and tells of an investigative journalist who unearths a controversial lead in a world monitored by GCHQ and national surveillance.

Design is by Tom Piper, lighting is by Rick Fisher, composition and sound by Ben and Max Ringham, costume by Emma Cains, video by Duncan McLean, movement by Wayne Parsons and casting by Juliet Horsley.