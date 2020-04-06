Phoebe Waller-Bridge's live Fleabag performance to be made available online to raise money for charity

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag will be made available to watch online with the cost of the show going to charity.

The comedy, which originally previewed at Soho Theatre in 2013 before heading to the Edinburgh Fringe, ran for limited seasons at the Soho Theatre, off-Broadway and at the Wyndham's Theatre in the West End.

Online audiences will be able to buy a copy of the piece for £4 (entitling buyers to 48-hour access), with proceeds going towards the National Emergency Trust, NHS Charities, Acting for Others and Fleabag Support Fund (which will distribute grants of £2500 to freelancers working in the UK theatre industry).

Fleabag has direction by Vicky Jones, designs from Holly Pigott, lighting from Elliot Griggs and sound from Isobel Waller-Bridge.

It has been adapted into two seasons on TV and been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards.

Waller-Bridge said: "I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation.

"All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It's for charity! Px."

In the UK you can buy the show via Soho Theatre On Demand right now.

The show is available through April, and will also be available through Amazon Prime Video from Friday 10 April.