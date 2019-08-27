Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag in the West End: first look photos

Production images have been released for Fleabag, which has just commenced its West End run starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The show, which originally previewed at Soho Theatre in 2013 before heading to the Edinburgh Fringe, will run for a limited season at Wyndham's Theatre until 14 September. It has played at various theatres since it first premiered, with an off-Broadway run starring Waller-Bridge.

Fleabag has direction by Vicky Jones, designs from Holly Pigott, lighting from Elliot Griggs and sound from Isobel Waller-Bridge.

It has been adapted into two seasons on TV and been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards.

Fleabag

© Matt Humphreys

