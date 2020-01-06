Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag wins two Golden Globes

It was a big night for British acting talent at the Golden Globes, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, which started life as a small-scale production in London and at the Edinburgh Fringe, picking up two awards.

Waller-Bridge herself won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for the hit series, which also won the Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy). Waller-Bridge's co-star Andrew Scott was also nominated.

Renée Zellweger won Best Actress in a Motion Picture for Judy, a biopic based on Peter Quilter's hit play End of the Rainbow which ran in the West End and on Broadway. Olivia Colman won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown, with award-winning director Sam Mendes winning Best Motion Picture (Drama) for 1917. Mendes himself also won Best Director.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television went to Michelle Williams for her performance in stagey series Fosse / Verdon, about two of the greatest choreography minds of the 20th century,