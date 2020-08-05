Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett to star in Cyrano musical film with songs by the National

A brand new musical film starring Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) is in the works based on an existing off-Broadway musical.

Cyrano, which is penned by award-winning writer and director Erica Schmidt (who is also Dinklage's wife) has music by the National's Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, and lyrics by Matt Berninger and Carin Besser. It is set to be directed by Joe Wright (Atonement) and is based on the Edmund Rostand play of the same name about a swashbuckling swordfighter with an elongated nose.

The stage version (which Schmidt directed) originally ran in Connecticut at Goodspeed Opera House in 2018, before transferring off-Broadway in 2019. Haley Bennett, who appeared in the original Connecticut run but not in its transfer, will play Roxanne in the show, alongside Dinklage in the titular role.

The pair will be joined by Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn, with release dates to be announced. The film will be produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, along with Guy Heeley.