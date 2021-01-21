Perfect Pitch and stream.theatre to highlight new musicals with online performances

Perfect Pitch and stream.theatre have unveiled a new partnership to highlight musicals in development.

From next month, they will be streaming monthly previews of British musicals to highlight UK writing talent.

Each episode will feature a different new musical, which will be available as part of a pre-show entertainment system for shows on the platform.

The two musicals being shown this month are 42 Balloons by Jack Godfrey, featuring performances from Melanie La Barrie, Vicki Manser, Aaron Lee Lambert, Jack Shalloo, Georgie Westall, Maddie Charlegmane and Jake Halsey-Jones, and In The Willows, by P Burton Morgan, Kieran Merrick and Pippa Cleary with guest performances from Tim Mahendran, Sharon Rose and Hiba Elchicke.

Over the course of the pandemic, stream.theatre has provided a plethora of online pieces for audiences unable to watch live performances – including Philip Ridley's The Poltergeist and The Last Five Years.

You can have a first listen to 42 Balloons below. It is written by Jack Godfrey, with direction and dramaturgy by Ellie Coote, orchestration and musical supervision by Joe Beighton and music production and mix engineering by Sam Featherstone. The cast includes Melanie la Barrie, Jake Halsey-Jones, Aaron Lee Lambert, Georgie Westall and Vicki Manser.

The musicians are Rachel Espeute, Will Hillman, Nico Sabatani and Verity Simmons. Coming up in February will be John-Victor and Tamar Broadbent's immersive musical Club Mex with Jade Johnson leading the cast.