Pearl Mackie, Michelle Fairley and more join stars of The End of History... at the Royal Court

Stars joined the cast of The End of History... at the Royal Court last night to celebrate the show's opening night.

The play is a new piece by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany, and is set in Newbury in 1997. The End of History... follows Sal and her husband who are attempting to cook a dinner for her whole family who are back home for the weekend.

Loading...

Pearl Mackie, Michelle Collins and Jonathan Bailey were among guests on opening night.

Sarah Crompton's three star review for WhatsOnStage said the show was "grounded in an intriguing idea".