Patrick Stewart is reading a Shakespeare sonnet a day to get us through the coronavirus lockdown

He's one of the most renowned Shakespeare performers of a generation, so it's only right that Patrick Stewart turns to the Bard while the public are barred from going outside.

The actor has begun reading a Shakespeare sonnet for Twitter audiences on a daily basis, offering a brief moment of calm amidst everything occurring outside.

You can watch the first two below – stay tuned for more as the days progress.

2. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." How about, "A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away"? So...here we go: Sonnet 1. pic.twitter.com/kDoMNhdqcI — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 22, 2020



