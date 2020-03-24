WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Theatre News

Patrick Stewart is reading a Shakespeare sonnet a day to get us through the coronavirus lockdown

The iconic stage performer has taken to Twitter to bring Shakespeare's words to live

Patrick Stewart

He's one of the most renowned Shakespeare performers of a generation, so it's only right that Patrick Stewart turns to the Bard while the public are barred from going outside.

The actor has begun reading a Shakespeare sonnet for Twitter audiences on a daily basis, offering a brief moment of calm amidst everything occurring outside.

You can watch the first two below – stay tuned for more as the days progress.


Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...