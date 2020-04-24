Park Theatre announces fundraising drive to guarantee venue's future

The Park Theatre has launched a brand new fundraiser entitled "Park Life" to guarantee the survival of the venue as lockdowns continue.

Having already raised £300,000 in 48 hours from key donors, the theatre now needs at least an additional £100,000 to guarantee it can be in a position to re-open properly once the Government allows spaces to reopen.

The venue's artistic director Jez Bond has said: "I'm humbled by the outpouring of support from our donors. Many of them are local and many have engaged with the theatre since the early days – but some are from further afield and have a relatively new association: yet each has been acutely understanding of the problem we face and incredibly generous at a time when things are tough for everybody. There is still some way to go and we are grateful for your support however large or small."

Without donations, the theatre may have to operate exclusively as a receiving house without the ability to produce its own shows autonomously. It has already furloughed a large portion of its staff.