Panto dames gather in London to protest government treatment of the arts
A special day for the arts community saw one of the most colourful protests to date!
An assortment of panto dames from across the UK came to London to highlight the lack of support for the arts during the ongoing pandemic.
Labelled the #PantoParade, arts workers and more travelled across London, posing for photos and astounding the capital's citizens.
The parade had support from the likes of Will Gompertz from the BBC and MP Caroline Lucas.
A large number of the UK's pantomimes have already been cancelled over uncertainty around social distancing, while little of the government's much-trumpeted £1.57bn arts support package has been distributed to date, with payments expected from later next month.
New job support schemes were also labelled "an insult" by producer Sonia Friedman.
Today I was proud to march alongside my theatre and arts colleagues with @EquityUK @bectu @paulwfleming #ExcludedUK #weareviable #SaveTheArts— Steve Gregson LBIPP (@stevegregson_) September 30, 2020
Who's behind you? #PantoParade pic.twitter.com/ZiA5PyS5II
Yes, it was such a good event that the Dames were jumping for joy after the @bectu @EquityUK @ExcludedUK #WeMakeEvents #PantoParade Oh, yes it was! pic.twitter.com/hET8ZIbijf— Philippa Childs (@philippachilds) September 30, 2020
Much like our own, many pantomimes at theatres all over the country cannot take place this year.— Wolverhampton Grand (@WolvesGrand) September 30, 2020
Today, our panto Dame, Ian Adams has played an important part in the #PantoParade, marching through London's Theatreland to meet with MP's at Parliament Square. pic.twitter.com/ThNQTackEM
Pantomime Dames and @bectu @EquityUK theatre workers march on Downing Street demanding more support for creative workers #pantoparade #excludeduk pic.twitter.com/6ADkSFeLV1— Simon Lamrock (@SimonLamrock) September 30, 2020
Pantomine DAMES march through Central London to protest damage to UK arts industry #WeMakeEvents #PantoParade #theatre #COVID19 @bectu Video available: https://t.co/dDw22gR0bG pic.twitter.com/iVmY0kUoso— Urban Pictures UK (@Urban_Pictures) September 30, 2020
Save our #Panto!! #PantoParade @EquityUK pic.twitter.com/W4Jl9YRqfk— Oliver Byng (@OliverByng) September 30, 2020
Great to join creative workers in Parliament Square ahead of #PMQs— Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP (@BellRibeiroAddy) September 30, 2020
With no new support for most members of the #Excluded in the Chancellor's statement last week, we must keep fighting for UK theatre & all our creative industries.
Failing to act is not an option #PantoParade pic.twitter.com/lqI3tGxaxN
We will not be silenced #PantoParade #WeMakeEvents #ExcludedUK @RishiSunak @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/iD8gGfbO1c— Bectu (@bectu) September 30, 2020
#PantoParade and Proud!! #FreelancersMakeTheatreWork#WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/UEoQ1kjfhX— Freelancers Make Theatre Work (@FreelancersMake) September 30, 2020
Fabulous demo today with panto dames calling for support from @RishiSunak.— Alison Thewliss (@alisonthewliss) September 30, 2020
Many in the arts have been completely excluded from UK Government support packages, and can't go back to work due to Coronavirus restrictions. #PantoParade #ExcludedUK pic.twitter.com/FBX9VfPmrP
Pleased to join hundreds working in theatre & live events on the #PantoParade bringing their case for more support to Parliament— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 30, 2020
They've been hit hardest by Covid & abandoned by the Govt
Theatres & other creative venues need support now#WeMakeEvents @bectu @EquityUK pic.twitter.com/gfmoyA83yD