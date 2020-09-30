Panto dames gather in London to protest government treatment of the arts

An assortment of panto dames from across the UK came to London to highlight the lack of support for the arts during the ongoing pandemic.

Labelled the #PantoParade, arts workers and more travelled across London, posing for photos and astounding the capital's citizens.

The parade had support from the likes of Will Gompertz from the BBC and MP Caroline Lucas.

© Philippa Childs

A large number of the UK's pantomimes have already been cancelled over uncertainty around social distancing, while little of the government's much-trumpeted £1.57bn arts support package has been distributed to date, with payments expected from later next month.

New job support schemes were also labelled "an insult" by producer Sonia Friedman.





Much like our own, many pantomimes at theatres all over the country cannot take place this year.



Today, our panto Dame, Ian Adams has played an important part in the #PantoParade, marching through London's Theatreland to meet with MP's at Parliament Square. pic.twitter.com/ThNQTackEM — Wolverhampton Grand (@WolvesGrand) September 30, 2020

Pantomime Dames and @bectu ⁦@EquityUK⁩ theatre workers march on Downing Street demanding more support for creative workers #pantoparade #excludeduk pic.twitter.com/6ADkSFeLV1 — Simon Lamrock (@SimonLamrock) September 30, 2020

Great to join creative workers in Parliament Square ahead of #PMQs



With no new support for most members of the #Excluded in the Chancellor's statement last week, we must keep fighting for UK theatre & all our creative industries.



Failing to act is not an option #PantoParade pic.twitter.com/lqI3tGxaxN — Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP (@BellRibeiroAddy) September 30, 2020

Fabulous demo today with panto dames calling for support from @RishiSunak.



Many in the arts have been completely excluded from UK Government support packages, and can't go back to work due to Coronavirus restrictions. #PantoParade #ExcludedUK pic.twitter.com/FBX9VfPmrP — Alison Thewliss (@alisonthewliss) September 30, 2020