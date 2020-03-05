Ovalhouse to change name to Brixton House with new artistic director Gbolahan Obisesan joining in April

Ovalhouse will change its name to Brixton House when it reopens in 2021, it has been announced.

The venue has a new home on Coldharbour Road in the heart of Brixton, where it will open its doors under the stewardship of new artistic director Gbolahan Obisesan. Obisesan will take over in April and manage a season of off-site work while the building takes place. He was previously the Genesis Fellow Associate Director at the Young Vic Theatre, with his credits including The Fishermen and Zaida and Aadam.

Obisesan said: "Ovalhouse has a long noted artistic legacy. It has been an unsung hero of supporting exciting theatre makers. It is now relocating to the heart of Brixton to build on its community outlook and artistic inventiveness. The history of Brixton is proudly political, and its rich blend of cultures will inspire the new theatre to be a cradle for startling stories and extraordinary art. Our aim as a team is to be forward thinking, community focused and rebelliously outspoken. I am delighted to be the theatre's new artistic leader and very excited by our ambition to cultivate an inclusive, innovative, and thrilling environment for life and art to interact with people from Brixton and beyond."

The new building in Brixton is funded by the sale of the venue's current home in Kennington, alongside a £3 million grant from Arts Council England and a partnership with Lambeth Council. New programme details are to be announced.