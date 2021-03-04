Shows revealed for outdoor theatre festivals coming this summer

An assortment of outdoor theatre events will take place later this year as part of the Without Walls initiative.

The programme includes Future Cargo, the fourth in a series of large-scale outdoor alternative dance performances from Requardt & Rosenberg, as well as Black Victorians, created by Jeanefer Jean-Charles, to tell the stories airbrushed from history.

Choreographer Botis Seva will aim to empower young people through Far From The Norm's newest work Good Youtes Walk while Kaleider will draw a massive mural of faces with robots. Alleyne Dance's new production will explore the construct of human dependency, while IRMÃ-sisters from DamaeDance celebrates women's strength and complexity.

Kapow Dance Circus' Mayfly will explore how our survival is inextricably linked to our environment, while a trio of clowns will explore the climate criss in MEarth Mothers. Altered States' The Invisible Man will raise awareness of issues including d/Deafness, homelessness and ageing.

The work will feature in festivals such as Brighton Festival, Norfolk & Norwich Festival, City Encounters by Wiltshire Creative, Timber Festival, Just So Festival, Greenwich+Docklands International Festival (GDIF), Ensemble Festival, Hat Fair and more.

Jason Singh will unite augmented reality and binaural sound in The Hidden Music of Trees to create immersive experiences in outdoor spaces, while The Lost Opera will see audiences use their phones to play along with performances.

Other work comes from the likes of Emergency Exit Arts, LAStheatre, and Blaze and Fatina – the last of these mixing food and circus in Do What yah Mama told yah!. Strong Lady Productions' will also use circus in Strong Enough, while Simple Cypher's Roll Play will mix hip hop and circus in their new piece.

Without Walls has also stressed how important outdoor events will be to restoring confidence among theatregoers, as the performing arts community comes out of lockdown and begins welcoming spectators once more.