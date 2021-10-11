Original Six Queens reflect on three years with the show as they complete their runs

The end is in sight for the remaining three original Queens, who will be finishing their spell in Six the Musical later this month!

Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh (or, as they may be known, Catherine of Aragon, Jane Seymour and Anna of Cleves) chatted to WhatsOnStage from their new venue on the Strand, where the musical reopened late last month after completing a limited run at the larger Lyric.

Playing at the Vaudeville Theatre, the two-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, associate direction by Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Melody Sinclair and Freya Sands, musical direction by Arlene McNaught and associate musical supervision by Katy Richardson.

Watch the video here: