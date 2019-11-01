David Mitchell and Angus Deayton join Alan Davies, David Baddiel and cast at God's Dice opening night

David Mitchell, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Giles Coren and Angus Deayton were among the guests celebrating the opening night of God's Dice, a world premiere by David Baddiel currently running at Soho Theatre until 30 November.

The play stars Alan Davies, Alexandra Gilbreath, Nitin Ganatra, Leila Mimmack and Adam Strawford and explores what happens when someone manages to scientifically prove the existence of God.

Loading...

God's Dice is directed by James Grieve, with set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Dominic Kennedy and video design by Ash J Woodward.

According to WhatsOnStage reviewer Alun Hood, the show is a "combination of dizzyingly ingenious mathematics, theatrical excitement, genuine human interest and thumping good jokes". Baddiel's writing "isn't afraid to take on huge themes and refract them back through the prism of relatable human circumstances".