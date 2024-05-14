Circus show based on Swan Lake, titled Duck Pond, to run at the Southbank Centre

Australian circus company Circa will present the UK premiere of Duck Pond at London’s Southbank Centre this Christmas..

A radical reimagining of the classic Swan Lake, the piece is created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa ensemble, and is set to feature aerials, stunts, comedy and more – suitable for audiences of all ages.

Lifschitz said today: “I can’t wait to bring Duck Pond to London. There is truly something for everyone in this show. I wanted to make something beautiful, funny, sophisticated and accessible to reach across all ages and artistic preferences. I chose Swan Lake as the basis because it has everything – good and evil, and of course a lot of tutus.

“We hope fairy tale and circus lovers alike will be transfixed as Duck Pond draws upon the worlds of Swan Lake and The Ugly Duckling, as well as a variety of different acrobatic languages-from the seductive burlesque Black Swan to the clowning of the sequin flippered Duck Army.”

Founded in 2004 in Brisbane, Australia, Circa has become one of the world’s leading performance companies, touring extensively across six continents.

Duck Pond will run at the Royal Festival Hall for two weeks only, from 19 to 30 December 2024. It has composition and sound design by Jethro Woodward, costume design by Libby McDonnell, lighting by Alexander Berlage, associate direction by Marty Evans, dramaturgy/associate choreography by Rani Luther and voice over artistry by Elise Greig.