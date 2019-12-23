Once musical tour: first look at the award-winning show

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at the upcoming first UK tour of Once.

Based on the film of the same name, the musical tells the story of two lost souls – a Dublin street busker and Czech musician who fall in love unexpectedly.

The cast of Once

Appearing alongside leads Daniel Healy as Guy and Emma Lucia as Girl are Dan Bottomley as Billy, Matthew Burns as Eamon, Ellen Chivers as Reza, Rosalind Ford as Ex-Girlfriend, Lloyd Gorman as Svejc, David Heywood as Emcee, Samuel Martin as Bank Manager, Peter Peverley as Da, Susannah Van Den Berg as Baruska and James William-Pattison as Andrej. The cast also includes Emma Fraser, Seán Keany, Hanna Khogali and Conor McFarlane.

Emma Lucia as Girl and Daniel Healy as Guy

The show, which opened in the West End in 2013 and won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music, opened at Fairfield Halls in Croydon on 19 December, and will be touring to Southend, Liverpool, York, Woking, Milton Keynes, Bath, Coventry, Stoke, Malvern, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Oxford, Brighton, Sheffield, Cardiff, Southampton, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Canterbury, Leicester, Salford, Newcastle, Plymouth and Glasgow.

The cast of Once

Once is directed by Peter Rowe with set and costume design by Libby Watson, musical supervision by Ben Goddard, choreography by Francesca Jaynes, lighting design by Mark Dymock, sound design by James Cook, projection design by Peter Hazelwood and orchestrations by Martin Lowe. Casting is by Debbie O'Brien.

Emma Lucia as Girl and Daniel Healy as Guy

The show has a book by Irish playwright and screenwriter Enda Walsh, and music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. The original production concept is by John Tiffany.

Emma Lucia as Girl and Daniel Healy as Guy

Daniel Healy as Guy

Emma Lucia as Girl

