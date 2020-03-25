Olivier Awards winners likely to be announced this autumn, with new special broadcast announced

New plans for the 2020 Olivier Awards have been announced.

There will be a special TV and radio programme, hosted by Jason Manford, on 5 April (when the event was meant to be held) to celebrate the Awards' greatest moments from the last decade, featuring speeches, performances and more from the likes of Dreamgirls, Hamilton, The Book Of Mormon, The Lion King and the Matilda The Musical. A special programme will be broadcast on Magic Radio.

The Olivier Awards have said that "the winners will be revealed in a special ceremony and event – also broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio – which depending on government medical advice is likely to be held in the Autumn". Nominees were announced at the start of the month.

Julian Bird, SOLT chief executive and Olivier Awards executive producer, said:

"Amid unprecedentedly difficult times for our theatre community, we look forward to providing audiences with a unique celebration of the last ten years of incredible, world-leading British theatre honoured at the Olivier Awards, in anticipation of a separate ceremony for this year's winners in the autumn. We are hugely grateful to our longstanding headline sponsor Mastercard, for their support this year and over the past decade – alongside all our other partners, who we look forward to working with again soon."