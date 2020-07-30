Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge launch new fund to support theatre artists displaced by pandemic

A brand new support fund has been launched by Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to support artists displaced during the pandemic.

The Theatre Community Fund, conceived by Waller-Bridge, Colman and producer Francesca Moody, will help those in need both during the current pandemic and afterwards, when opportunities and funding remain sparse. It will be dispersed and monitored by The Royal Theatrical Fund (RTF) in partnership with the Fleabag Support Fund (FSF).

Thus far £500,000 has been raised for the scheme, with an additional £500,000 in pledges from founder donations (for a total of £1million). This will be given out in grants of up to £3000. Donors aiding the scheme will be doing so by providing an initial lump sum and fixed, confidential percentages of their incomes over the next two years.

Those who have aided the initiative include:

Gillian Anderson

Jesse Armstrong

Tim Bevan

Hugh Bonneville

Stephen Boxer

Danny Boyle

Jim Carter

Emilia Clarke

James Corden

Stephen Daldry

Arthur Darvill

Shaun Dooley

Anne-Marie Duff

Jane Featherstone

Eric Fellner

Tania Franks

Emma Freud and Richard Curtis

Romola Garai

Rebecca Hall

David Hare

David Harewood

Kit Harrington

Jonathan Harvey

Keeley Hawes

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hollander

Tony Hopkirk

Suranne Jones

Katherine Kelly

Robert Lindsay

Lucy Lumsden

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

James McAvoy

Matthew McFadyen

Ian McKellen, Sean Mathias and ATG Productions from funds raised by Ian McKellen On Stage

David Morrissey

Josh O'Connor

Al Petrie

Daniel Radcliffe

Daisy Ridley

Andrew Scott

Imelda Staunton

Meera Syal and Sanjeev Bhaskar

Russell T Davies

Emma Thompson

Harriet Walter

Rachel Weisz

Jodie Whittaker and Christian Contreras

David Yates