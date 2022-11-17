The Old Vic launches free online careers and education platform known as The Hub

The Old Vic has announced the launch of a free online platform called The Hub.

Designed to give visitors from across the globe the opportunity to develop careers within the cultural sector, also offering insights on how to break into the industry, the platform also champions content on positive mental health.

The new venture has been made possible thanks to Bloomberg Philanthropies' Digital Accelerator Programme.

Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus said: "Theatre is something that the Old Vic believes makes the world better and we work to enable anyone to experience, make and benefit from it. The Hub is a fantastic window into this world, highlighting how the creative industries can inspire people professionally and personally – enhancing life skills, career pathways and mental health. Bloomberg's funding has enabled us to build something unique and we are hugely thankful for their support."

Old Vic alum Paapa Essiedu, who has been involved in Education and Community projects at the theatre, added: "There's so much to love about The Hub, from workshops and interviews with creatives to virtual tours and an interactive theatre glossary. I have no doubt it will prove invaluable to anyone and everyone interested in understanding how a theatre works.

"As with any industry, finding a route in isn't always straightforward, so it's amazing to see content dedicated to mental health and wellbeing alongside the plethora of career and education assets on offer, including some that I have been involved with.

"The significance of The Hub cannot be underestimated. It's a game-changer and something I'm sure a lot of aspiring and existing theatre creatives will benefit from. There aren't many free, digital theatre assets as extensive as The Hub and I honestly believe it has the potential to change lives – especially for those around the world where access to a theatre is not necessarily a given."

From video tutorials and career development podcasts to interactive quizzes and virtual tours, The Hub currently offers 60 free pieces of content as well as downloadable resource materials and independent learning guides.

Visit the Old Vic website for more information.